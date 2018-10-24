Neill SandersBorn 1923. Died 1992
Neill Sanders
1923
Neill Sanders Biography (Wikipedia)
Neill Sanders (1923–1992) was a British horn player, principal horn of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Melos Ensemble for 29 years. He was a professor in Kalamazoo, Michigan and founded a chamber ensemble and a festival there.
Neill Sanders Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-24T04:10:56
24
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
