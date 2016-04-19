Dick TaylorPretty Things guitarist. Born 28 January 1943
Dick Taylor
1943-01-28
Dick Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Clifford Taylor (born 28 January 1943) is an English musician, best known as the guitarist and founding member of the Pretty Things.
Taylor was an early bassist for the Rolling Stones, but left the band to resume his studies at Sidcup Art College. While there he formed the Pretty Things in September 1963. He now lives on the Isle of Wight, England.
Dick Taylor Tracks
Two Sisters
Trad & Dick Taylor
Two Sisters
Two Sisters
