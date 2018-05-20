David Burt (1953) is a British actor, known primarily for his many and wide-ranging West End performances.

David Burt is the son of Pip Hinton, better known for her role in Crackerjack alongside Eamonn Andrews and later Leslie Crowther. He graduated from RADA.

His West End theatre work includes Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, Les Misérables and Cats. He has also played many leading roles at the Royal National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. His television work includes The Trojan Horse, Poldark and The Merchant of Venice.

Burt played the flamboyant Count Fosco opposite Yvette Robinson in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre ("005) and was featured as Captain Andy Hawks in Show Boat at the Royal Albert Hall. He played nefarious prison officer Jim Fenner in Bad Girls: The Musical at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End (2007). He toured the UK Antarctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott in G. M. Calhoun's The Last South (2008).

Other London credits include Anatoly in Chess, Orin Scrivello DDS in Little Shop of Horrors, Captain Harkness in the world premiere musical adaptation of The Far Pavilions, Vic Christian in the Pet Shop Boys' musical Closer to Heaven, and Ernest Hemingway in the musical Beautiful and Damned. He also appeared in the Royal National Theatre production of Leonard Bernstein's musical Candide.