Humphrey SearleBorn 26 August 1915. Died 12 May 1982
Humphrey Searle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79d69f47-4bc4-4b02-9919-bf5484d09b1f
Humphrey Searle Biography (Wikipedia)
Humphrey Searle (26 August 1915 – 12 May 1982) was an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Humphrey Searle Tracks
Sort by
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Imogen Holst
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tym2t.jpglink
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Last played on
The Haunting (1963) - Opening
Humphrey Searle
The Haunting (1963) - Opening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haunting (1963) - Opening
Orchestra
Last played on
The Haunting
Humphrey Searle
The Haunting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haunting
Last played on
Humphrey Searle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist