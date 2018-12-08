Guy SigsworthBorn 14 June 1968
Guy Sigsworth
1968-06-14
Guy Sigsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Sigsworth is a British composer, producer and songwriter. During his career he has worked with many artists, including Seal, Björk, Goldie, Madonna, Britney Spears, Kate Havnevik, Imogen Heap, Bebel Gilberto, Mozez, David Sylvian, Alanis Morissette, Eric Whitacre and Alison Moyet. He has also collaborated with many celebrated instrumental musicians, including Talvin Singh, Jon Hassell and Lester Bowie. He was previously a member of the band Frou Frou together with Imogen Heap.
Guy Sigsworth Tracks
Nirai Kanai
Guy Sigsworth
Nirai Kanai
Nirai Kanai
Nocturne for Leila
Guy Sigsworth
Nocturne for Leila
Nocturne for Leila
