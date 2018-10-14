William Ross (born 1948) is an American composer, orchestrator, arranger, conductor and music director. He has worked with a large array of artists and musicians, from famous Hollywood composers John Williams, Alan Silvestri, John Powell, Michael Giacchino, Klaus Badelt, and Michael Kamen, to pop music icons and best-sellers such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Laura Pausini, Whitney Houston, Kenny G, Michael Jackson, David Foster, Quincy Jones, Babyface and Sting.

Ross has composed the soundtrack for films such as Tuck Everlasting, My Dog Skip and Ladder 49. He adapted and conducted John Williams's themes for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. In 2008, he scored the CGI-film The Tale of Despereaux, from Universal Studios.

Ross has been Music Director on many shows and for various artists, including on Barbra Streisand's 2006 US tour and 2007 European tour, as well as on the 79th, 83rd, 85th and 86th Academy Awards.

William Ross is credited on The Last Jedi soundtrack as an additional conductor.