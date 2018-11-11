Srikanth DevaIndian Film Composer
Srikanth Deva Biography (Wikipedia)
Srikanth Deva is a music director of Tamil films. He made his debut as music director in the Tamil movie Doubles in 2000. He is the son of Tamil music director Deva.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neengalum Oorum
