Richard West (born 2 January 1966 in London) is an English DJ, musician, actor and rapper, who has used the monikers Mr. C, Sycophant Slags and Indigo Kidz. He is best known as the frontman for The Shamen during their most commercially successful era. West is also a house music DJ and was co-owner/co-founder of London's The End nightclub with Layo from Layo and Bushwacka!. He is considered a leading proponent of tech house, a fusion of house and techno music and has been credited with coming up with the genre. In 1995 his DJing talents came to the attention of UK rave promoter/record company Fantazia who asked him to mix their new album Fantazia DJ Collection 3 – Back to the Old Skool. He also mixed CDs Psycotrance vol 1, X-Mix 6 on Studio K7, Sunterrain 100% Unreleased on his End recordings imprint and most recently Superfreq Express on his Superfreq label.