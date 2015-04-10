ArkellsFormed 2006
Arkells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79c976f6-0a85-42d6-9e01-8ae2c5592bc2
Arkells Biography (Wikipedia)
Arkells are a Canadian rock band, formed in Hamilton, Ontario. In 2006, they signed with Dine Alone Records, and have since signed with Universal Records Canada and Last Gang Records. They are managed by Last Gang Management. They have released five albums, two EPs and a number of singles that have charted in Canada. The band has won multiple Juno Awards, including one for their album High Noon in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arkells Tracks
Sort by
Come to Light
Arkells
Come to Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come to Light
Last played on
Leather Jacket
Arkells
Leather Jacket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leather Jacket
Last played on
Arkells Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist