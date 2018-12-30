Pentatonix (abbreviated PTX) is an American a cappella group from Arlington, Texas, consisting of vocalists Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee. Avi Kaplan was formerly a member of the group; he was replaced by Sallee in 2017. Characterized by their pop-style arrangements with vocal harmonies, basslines, riffing, percussion, and beatboxing, they are widely known for their covers, mostly of modern pop works or Christmas songs, sometimes in the form of medleys, along with original material. Pentatonix formed in 2011 and subsequently won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off, receiving $200,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music. When Sony's Epic Records dropped the group after The Sing-Off, the group formed its YouTube channel, distributing its music through Madison Gate Records, a label owned by Sony Pictures. Their YouTube channel currently has over 16 million subscribers and 3.7 billion views. The group's video tribute to Daft Punk had received over 290 million views as of December 2018.