Deepest Blue
Electronic music duo. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2010
Deepest Blue
2002
Deepest Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Deepest Blue were a British electronic music duo comprising Matt Schwartz and Joel Edwards. They are best known for their UK Top 10 hit singles, "Deepest Blue" (2003) and "Give It Away" (2004).
Deepest Blue Tracks
Deepest Blue
Deepest Blue
Deepest Blue
Deepest Blue
Give It Away
Deepest Blue
Give It Away
Give It Away
Shooting star
Deepest Blue
Shooting star
Shooting star
