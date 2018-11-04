Chase Rice (born September 19, 1985) is an American country music singer, songwriter, and reality television personality. Rice is also a former college football linebacker for the University of North Carolina and former NASCAR pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports. He co-wrote the single "Cruise" performed by Florida Georgia Line. He released the EP Ready Set Roll, featuring the single "Ready Set Roll", on October 15, 2013. The full-length album Ignite the Night was released on August 19, 2014, and includes "Ready Set Roll". On August 27, 2014, Ignite The Night debuted at #1 on Billboard Top Country Albums.

He first came to prominence in 2010, when he was a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, where he was the runner-up to Jud "Fabio" Birza.