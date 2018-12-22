Graham JohnsonPianist. Born 10 July 1950
Graham Johnson
1950-07-10
Graham Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Johnson OBE (born 10 July 1950) is a British classical pianist and Lieder accompanist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
Franz Schubert
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
No.8: Morgengruss, 'Guten Morgen, schone Mullerin!' (Die Schone Mullerin D.795)
Erlkonig
Karl Friedrich Zelter
Erlkonig
Erlkonig
Tournoiement (Melodies Persanes, Op 26)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tournoiement (Melodies Persanes, Op 26)
Tournoiement (Melodies Persanes, Op 26)
Suzette et Suzon
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Suzette et Suzon
Suzette et Suzon
La coccinelle
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La coccinelle
La coccinelle
La cigale et la fourmi
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La cigale et la fourmi
La cigale et la fourmi
Guitares et mandolines
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Guitares et mandolines
Guitares et mandolines
Die Sterne D. 939
Franz Schubert
Die Sterne D. 939
Die Sterne D. 939
A word on my ear
Donald Swann
A word on my ear
A word on my ear
Auf dem Wasser zu singen D.774
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen D.774
Auf dem Wasser zu singen D.774
O waly, waly
Traditional, Benjamin Britten, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Graham Johnson
O waly, waly
O waly, waly
Der Vater mit dem Kind D906
Franz Schubert
Der Vater mit dem Kind D906
Der Vater mit dem Kind D906
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
An die Musik, D 547
An die Musik, D 547
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Mondenschein
Franz Schubert
Mondenschein
Mondenschein
Kashmiri Song (Four Indian Love Lyrics)
Amy Woodforde-Finden
Kashmiri Song (Four Indian Love Lyrics)
Kashmiri Song (Four Indian Love Lyrics)
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Gabriel Fauré
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Reynaldo Hahn
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
The last rose of summer
Trad.
The last rose of summer
The last rose of summer
Ave Maria, D.839
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria, D.839
Ave Maria, D.839
Sound the trumpet, real. Britten for 2 voices and piano [from 'Come ye sons of Art']
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet, real. Britten for 2 voices and piano [from 'Come ye sons of Art']
Sound the trumpet, real. Britten for 2 voices and piano [from 'Come ye sons of Art']
An Sylvia, D 891
Franz Schubert
An Sylvia, D 891
An Sylvia, D 891
Speak, music, Op 41 No 2
Edward Elgar
Speak, music, Op 41 No 2
Speak, music, Op 41 No 2
L'heure exquise
Reynaldo Hahn
L'heure exquise
L'heure exquise
Apaisement (4 Songs, Op 13)
Ernest Chausson
Apaisement (4 Songs, Op 13)
Apaisement (4 Songs, Op 13)
L'aveu (4 Songs, Op 13)
Ernest Chausson
L'aveu (4 Songs, Op 13)
L'aveu (4 Songs, Op 13)
Serres Chaudes, Op 24
Ernest Chausson
Serres Chaudes, Op 24
Serres Chaudes, Op 24
La dernière feuille, Op 2 No 4
Ernest Chausson
La dernière feuille, Op 2 No 4
La dernière feuille, Op 2 No 4
Les papillons, Op 2 No 3
Ernest Chausson
Les papillons, Op 2 No 3
Les papillons, Op 2 No 3
Sérénade italienne, Op 2 No 5
Ernest Chausson
Sérénade italienne, Op 2 No 5
Sérénade italienne, Op 2 No 5
Tu sai ch'io so, signor mei (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Benjamin Britten
Tu sai ch'io so, signor mei (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Tu sai ch'io so, signor mei (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Hôtel
Francis Poulenc
Hôtel
Hôtel
Sopra l'acqua indormenzada (Venezia)
Reynaldo Hahn
Sopra l'acqua indormenzada (Venezia)
Sopra l'acqua indormenzada (Venezia)
Zartliche Liebe (Ich liebe dich, so wie du mich) WoO.123
Ludwig van Beethoven
Zartliche Liebe (Ich liebe dich, so wie du mich) WoO.123
Zartliche Liebe (Ich liebe dich, so wie du mich) WoO.123
Venezia - Chansons en dialecte venitien
Reynaldo Hahn
Venezia - Chansons en dialecte venitien
Venezia - Chansons en dialecte venitien
Les chemins de l'amour
Francis Poulenc
Les chemins de l'amour
Les chemins de l'amour
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
Is my team ploughing? (On Wenlock Edge)
If Thou Art Sleeping, Maiden
Charles‐François Gounod
If Thou Art Sleeping, Maiden
If Thou Art Sleeping, Maiden
Ave Maria
Charles‐François Gounod
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Fish in the unruffled lakes
Benjamin Britten
Fish in the unruffled lakes
Fish in the unruffled lakes
Venise for voice and piano
Charles‐François Gounod
Venise for voice and piano
Venise for voice and piano
Si come nella penna (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Benjamin Britten
Si come nella penna (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Si come nella penna (Seven Sonnets of Michelangelo)
Au rossignol for voice and piano
Charles‐François Gounod
Au rossignol for voice and piano
Au rossignol for voice and piano
5 Melodies 'de Venise' Op.58
Gabriel Fauré
5 Melodies 'de Venise' Op.58
5 Melodies 'de Venise' Op.58
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 01
Cadogan Hall
2007-07-16
16
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 01
Cadogan Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-12
12
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
