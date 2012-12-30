James "Iron Head" Baker and Moses "Clear Rock" Platt were African American traditional folk singers imprisoned in the Central State Prison Farm in Sugar Land, Texas. They are notable for a number of field recordings of work songs and other material made by John Lomax for the Library of Congress Archive of American Folk Music in the 1930s.

A number of the recordings have been reissued on 78 rpm, on LP and on CD by the Library of Congress and other record labels.