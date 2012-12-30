James “Iron Head” Baker
Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Iron Head" Baker and Moses "Clear Rock" Platt were African American traditional folk singers imprisoned in the Central State Prison Farm in Sugar Land, Texas. They are notable for a number of field recordings of work songs and other material made by John Lomax for the Library of Congress Archive of American Folk Music in the 1930s.
A number of the recordings have been reissued on 78 rpm, on LP and on CD by the Library of Congress and other record labels.
My Yellow Gal
