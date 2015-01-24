Larry DaleBorn 7 January 1923. Died 19 May 2010
Larry Dale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79be0b9d-48d4-4d42-a1c2-abf0349d4c77
Larry Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Dale (born Ennis L. Lowery, January 7, 1923 – May 19, 2010) was an American blues singer, guitarist and session musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Dale Tracks
Sort by
Let The Doorbell Ring
Larry Dale
Let The Doorbell Ring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Doorbell Ring
Last played on
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
Larry Dale
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
Last played on
You Better Heed My Warning
Larry Dale
You Better Heed My Warning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Better Heed My Warning
Last played on
Larry Dale Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist