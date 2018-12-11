Junior ParkerBorn 27 May 1932. Died 18 November 1971
Junior Parker
1932-05-27
Junior Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Herman "Junior" Parker (March 27, 1932 – November 18, 1971) was an American Memphis blues singer and musician. He is best remembered for his unique voice, which has been described as "honeyed" and "velvet-smooth". One music journalist noted, "For years Junior Parker deserted downhome harmonica blues for uptown blues-soul music". In 2001, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.
Junior Parker Tracks
