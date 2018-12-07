Maighréad Ní DhomhnaillBorn 1955
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79bbdf5f-d41c-4103-b13b-7ac4c2d7fc34
Biography (Wikipedia)
Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill (born 1955) is an Irish traditional singer from Kells, County Meath. Known for her work with the short-lived, but very highly regarded Skara Brae and her collaborations with sister Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, as well as other traditional musicians. Most recently she has recorded and performed with the West Ocean String Quartet (WOSQ).
Maighread is also, along with her sister Tríona, Moya Brennan, and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, part of a new Celtic supergroup T with the Maggies, who have released a new CD as of October 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
The Jug Of Punch
Altan
The Jug Of Punch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwms.jpglink
The Jug Of Punch
Last played on
Is Fada Liom Uaim I
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Is Fada Liom Uaim I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is Fada Liom Uaim I
Last played on
An Chrubach
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
An Chrubach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Chrubach
Last played on
I Courted A Wee Lass
Beginish
I Courted A Wee Lass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Courted A Wee Lass
Last played on
Amhran Pheadar Breathnach (Song Of Peter Welsh)
Dónal Lunny
Amhran Pheadar Breathnach (Song Of Peter Welsh)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amhran Pheadar Breathnach (Song Of Peter Welsh)
Last played on
Óganaigh Uasal
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Óganaigh Uasal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Óganaigh Uasal
Tá mé mo shuí
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Tá mé mo shuí
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tá mé mo shuí
Cad é sin don té sin
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Cad é sin don té sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cad é sin don té sin
Amhrán Hiúdaí Phadaí Éamoinn
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Amhrán Hiúdaí Phadaí Éamoinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amhrán Hiúdaí Phadaí Éamoinn
Siuil, A Ruin
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Siuil, A Ruin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siuil, A Ruin
Last played on
Martha the flower of sweet strabane
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Martha the flower of sweet strabane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martha the flower of sweet strabane
Last played on
Amhráin Pheadar Bhreathnach
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Amhráin Pheadar Bhreathnach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amhráin Pheadar Bhreathnach
Last played on
Caitlin Tiriall
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Caitlin Tiriall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caitlin Tiriall
Last played on
Dobbin's Flowery Vale
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Dobbin's Flowery Vale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dobbin's Flowery Vale
Last played on
Knickers of Corduroy
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
Knickers of Corduroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knickers of Corduroy
Last played on
An Clar Bog Deal
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
An Clar Bog Deal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Clar Bog Deal
Last played on
The Jug Of Punch
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
The Jug Of Punch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jug Of Punch
Last played on
An Cailin Gaelach
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
An Cailin Gaelach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Cailin Gaelach
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist