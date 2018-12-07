Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill (born 1955) is an Irish traditional singer from Kells, County Meath. Known for her work with the short-lived, but very highly regarded Skara Brae and her collaborations with sister Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, as well as other traditional musicians. Most recently she has recorded and performed with the West Ocean String Quartet (WOSQ).

Maighread is also, along with her sister Tríona, Moya Brennan, and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, part of a new Celtic supergroup T with the Maggies, who have released a new CD as of October 2010.