Rebecca & Fiona is a Swedish DJ duo from Stockholm. The duo was founded by Rebecca Scheja and Fiona FitzPatrick in 2007, when they met at a party and started to work and make music together as DJs. In 2010 they released their debut single "Luminary Ones" and during 2010-2011 they were support act for Robyn, other notable performances during those years were also at the Polar Music Prize and the Swedish music festival Way Out West.

Since their breakthrough, Rebecca & Fiona have released two Grammy winning albums and toured most parts of the globe together - both as headlines and with leading artists like Robyn, Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and Axwell. Following their success in the USA, they have also had a residency in Las Vegas and played at major festivals such as Beyond Wonderland Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival. Musically they have collaborated with a wide range of producers and writers including Little Jinder, Dolores Haze, Adrian Lux, Kaskade, Duvchi, Kurt Uenala, The Loops of Fury, Panda Da Panda, Tommie Sunshine and Spank Rock.