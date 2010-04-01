Cassette Kids are a Sydney based band formed in 2007. They won the Unearthed Sydney 2008 Big Day Out competition and were nominated for a 2008 Unearthed J Award. Their song "You Take It" was a Triple J's Ausmusic Month featured track and had a video made for it which has appeared on Channel V, MTV and rage. Another song, "Acrobat", was on high rotation on Triple J. In October 2008 they released their debut mini album We Are. The band have toured nationally with The Presets, as well as British pop singer Lily Allen, The Fratellis, Ben Lee, Bluejuice, The Music and New Young Pony Club. In October 2009, Cassette Kids released the single Lying Around which appears on their debut album "Nothing On TV", released on 16 April 2010.