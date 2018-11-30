Henri SauguetBorn 18 May 1901. Died 22 June 1989
Henri Sauguet
1901-05-18
Henri Sauguet Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Sauguet (18 May 1901 – 22 June 1989), was a French composer. Born in Bordeaux as Henri-Pierre Poupard, he adopted his mother's maiden name as his pseudonym. His output includes operas, ballets, four symphonies (1945, 1949, 1955, 1971), concertos, chamber and choral music and numerous songs, as well as film music. Although he experimented with musique concrète and expanded tonality, he remained opposed to particular systems and his music evolved little: he developed tonal or modal ideas in smooth curves, producing an art of clarity, simplicity and restraint.
Henri Sauguet Tracks
La Nuit (1929)
Henri Sauguet
La Nuit (1929)
La Nuit (1929)
Les Forains
Henri Sauguet
Les Forains
Les Forains
Henri Sauguet Links
