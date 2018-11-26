Rustin ManBorn 16 January 1962
Rustin Man
1962-01-16
Rustin Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Douglas Webb (born 16 January 1962) is an English musician. He was the bassist for English band Talk Talk.
Rustin Man Tracks
Vanishing Heart
Rustin Man
Vanishing Heart
Vanishing Heart
Last played on
Sand River
Beth Gibbons And Rustin' Man
Sand River
Sand River
Performer
Last played on
Mysteries
Beth Gibbons
Mysteries
Mysteries
Last played on
Tom The Model
Beth Gibbons
Tom The Model
Tom The Model
Last played on
Romance
Beth Gibbons
Romance
Romance
Last played on
