SkyhookUK based Traditional Celtic folk trio. Formed October 2005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0232kzd.jpg
2005-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79b1e5f3-85dd-423d-9a87-b529e7e2db5d
Skyhook Tracks
Tom's Thumb
Skyhook
Tom's Thumb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Tom's Thumb
Last played on
Caber Feidh
Skyhook
Caber Feidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Caber Feidh
Last played on
Bothy Reels
Skyhook
Bothy Reels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Bothy Reels
Last played on
Caber Feodh/ Mutt's Fav/ Miss Macleod/ Aoife's Reel
Skyhook
Caber Feodh/ Mutt's Fav/ Miss Macleod/ Aoife's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Bonny Light Horseman
Skyhook
Bonny Light Horseman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Bonny Light Horseman
Last played on
Snowing up the Hill
Skyhook
Snowing up the Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Snowing up the Hill
Last played on
Wedding At The Mill
Skyhook
Wedding At The Mill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
Wedding At The Mill
Miller of Drone/Midge Fest/Snowing Up The Hill
Skyhook
Miller of Drone/Midge Fest/Snowing Up The Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
The Bonnie Light Horseman
Skyhook
The Bonnie Light Horseman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0232kzg.jpglink
The Bonnie Light Horseman
