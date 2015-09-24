Nicola Rossi‐LemeniBorn 6 November 1920. Died 12 March 1991
Nicola Rossi‐Lemeni
1920-11-06
Nicola Rossi‐Lemeni Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicola Rossi-Lemeni (November 6, 1920 – March 12, 1991), was a basso opera singer of mixed Italian-Russian parentage.
Rossi-Lemeni was born in Istanbul, Turkey, the son of an Italian colonel and a Russian mother. In his prime he was one of the most respected bassos in Italy. The composer Ildebrando Pizzetti wrote the opera Assassinio nella cattedrale (1958) specifically for Rossi-Lemeni. He was also a prize-winning poet and a painter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicola Rossi‐Lemeni Tracks
Norma- Act 1 - Sediziose voci...Vieni in Roma (including arias Casta Diva & Va, crudele
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Act 1;
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Act 2 sc.3; Guerra, guerra! [chorus]
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Guerra, guerra! [chorus]
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Act 2 Scene 3 finale Qual cor tradisti... Deh! Non volerli vittime
Vincenzo Bellini
Deh! non volerli vittime (Norma)
Vincenzo Bellini
