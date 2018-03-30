Anita MeyerBorn 29 October 1954
Anita Meyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79ae1ecf-c354-4ffc-9620-8f9e4a8abed0
Anita Meyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Meyer (Annita Meijer), born in Rotterdam 29 October 1954, is a Dutch singer. One of her most notable songs is "Why Tell Me Why" that charted for 14 weeks and topped the Dutch singles list for six weeks in 1981.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anita Meyer Tracks
Sort by
Why Tell Me Why
Lange Frans
Why Tell Me Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Tell Me Why
Last played on
Why Tell Me Why
Anita Meyer
Why Tell Me Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Tell Me Why
Last played on
Anita Meyer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist