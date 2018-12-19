iiO (pronounced "eye-oh") was a New York City-based dance music act composed of singer and songwriter Nadia Ali and record producer Markus Moser. The group gained prominence for its 2001 single, "Rapture", which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. Following the success of "Rapture", iiO released several singles and the studio album, Poetica in 2005. The album reached number 17 on the Billboard Top Electronic Albums chart.

The same year, Ali left iiO to pursue a solo career. Meanwhile, Moser continued to release material, featuring her on vocals, which included the 2006 single, "Is It Love?" that reached number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. In 2011, he released the studio album, Exit 110, which again, featured Ali on vocals and was announced as the final project of the act.