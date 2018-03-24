Martin Luke Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79aaf5c5-c0d8-4f8a-ab80-f5c93b417a53
Martin Luke Brown Tracks
Sort by
Grit Your Teeth
Martin Luke Brown
Grit Your Teeth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J.O.Y.
Martin Luke Brown
J.O.Y.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J.O.Y.
Last played on
Into Yellow
Martin Luke Brown
Into Yellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into Yellow
Last played on
Take Out Of Me
Martin Luke Brown
Take Out Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Out Of Me
Last played on
Shadow And Light
Martin Luke Brown
Shadow And Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasted Youth
Sody
Wasted Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhjf0.jpglink
Wasted Youth
Last played on
Love me Sober
Martin Luke Brown
Love me Sober
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love me Sober
Last played on
Knife Edge
Martin Luke Brown
Knife Edge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knife Edge
Last played on
Scars On Scars
Martin Luke Brown
Scars On Scars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scars On Scars
Last played on
Nostalgia
Martin Luke Brown
Nostalgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027qhyn.jpglink
Nostalgia
Last played on
Nostalgia (Reading Festival 2015)
Martin Luke Brown
Nostalgia (Reading Festival 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nostalgia (Reading Festival 2015)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Martin Luke Brown
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/afcmzc
Reading
2015-08-28T03:32:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p027nmx1.jpg
28
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Martin Luke Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist