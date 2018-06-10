Mary BerginBorn 13 September 1949
Mary Bergin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79a4e512-f714-4dc3-b044-4e7ec0a8ea81
Mary Bergin Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Bergin (born 13 September 1949) is an Irish folk musician who is widely acknowledged as one of the great masters of the tin whistle. She plays in both the Irish Traditional and Baroque styles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Bergin Tracks
Sort by
Mrs Crehans
Mary Bergin
Mrs Crehans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Crehans
Last played on
Mrs Crehasn, Gerry Commanes, The Rainy Day
Mary Bergin
Mrs Crehasn, Gerry Commanes, The Rainy Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flogging Reel/The Ivy Leaf/Trim The Velvet
Mary Bergin
The Flogging Reel/The Ivy Leaf/Trim The Velvet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floggin Reel
Mary Bergin
Floggin Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floggin Reel
Last played on
Mary Bergin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist