TipsyUS electronic lounge band. Formed 1995
Tipsy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79a3dec1-b716-4240-8993-cb4dc3042205
Tipsy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tipsy is an American electronic music group. Based in San Francisco, California, it consists of Tim Digulla and David Gardner.
In 1996, Tipsy released an album, Trip Tease, on Asphodel Records. In 2015, Fact placed it at number 44 on the "50 Best Trip-Hop Albums of All Time" list. In 2001, Tipsy released the second album, Uh-Oh!, on Asphodel Records. In 2008, Tipsy released the third album, Buzzz, on Ipecac Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tipsy Tracks
Sort by
Your Love
Tipsy
Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love
Last played on
Tipsy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist