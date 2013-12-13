The Manhattan Brothers
The Manhattan Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79a17f3c-bb26-4b3c-b252-b72b9abf2d03
The Manhattan Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Manhattan Brothers was a popular South African singing group in the 1940s and 1950s, during the Apartheid era. Their sound drew on American ragtime, jive, swing, doo-wop, and several other jazz strains, as well as African choral and Zulu harmonies. Members of the group included Joe Mogotsi, Ronnie Sehume, Rufus Khoza, the late Nathan Mdledle, and Miriam Makeba. Makeba, who went on to international fame, started her career with The Manhattan Brothers and was part of the group for much of the 1950s. The group had one US Billboard pop chart hit, "Lovely Lies", which peaked at #45 in March 1956.
Joe Mogotsi died on 19 May 2011 in Johannesburg, following a long illness.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Manhattan Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Vuka Vuka (Get Up, Get Up)
The Manhattan Brothers
Vuka Vuka (Get Up, Get Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vuka Vuka (Get Up, Get Up)
Last played on
Laku Tshoni 'Ilanga
The Manhattan Brothers
Laku Tshoni 'Ilanga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laku Tshoni 'Ilanga
Last played on
Malayisha
The Manhattan Brothers
Malayisha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malayisha
Last played on
Abefundisi
The Manhattan Brothers
Abefundisi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abefundisi
Last played on
Mbombela
The Manhattan Brothers
Mbombela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mbombela
Last played on
The Manhattan Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist