Derrick Baskin (born November 10, 1975) is an actor best known for his role of "Comfort Counselor" Mitch Mahoney in the popular Broadway show, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Baskin also played the role of "Jetsam" in the Broadway version of The Little Mermaid (musical). He originated the role of "Gator" in Memphis and also appeared in the filmed version of the musical, Memphis: Direct from Broadway by Broadway Worldwide.
Baskin has a BA in Biology from Hampton University.
