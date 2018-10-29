The Freshies
The Freshies were a punk band from Manchester, England formed in the late 1970s and dissolved in the early 1980s, fronted by singer and comedian Chris Sievey (later known by his character Frank Sidebottom).
No Money
No Money
I Can't Get Bouncing Babies By The Teardrop Explodes
Im In Love With The Girl On A Certain Manchester Megastore Checkout Desk
I'm in love with the girl on the manchester virgin megastore checkout desk
Tell Her I'm Ill
Tell Her I'm Ill
Yellow Spot
Yellow Spot
