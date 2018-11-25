Victor SilvesterBorn 25 February 1900. Died 14 August 1978
Victor Silvester
1900-02-25
Victor Silvester Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Marlborough Silvester OBE (25 February 1900 – 14 August 1978) was an English dancer, author, musician and bandleader from the British dance band era. He was a significant figure in the development of ballroom dance during the first half of the 20th century, and his records sold 75 million copies from the 1930s through to the 1980s.
Victor Silvester Tracks
There Will Never Be Another You
There Will Never Be Another You
Last played on
The Blue Tango
The Blue Tango
Last played on
You're Dancing On My Heart (Victor Silvester Programme' Theme Tune)
Brazil
Brazil
Viennese Waltz
Viennese Waltz
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
Charmaine
Charmaine
Hear My Song
Hear My Song
Last played on
Near You
Near You
Last played on
HEAR MY SONG VIOLETTA
HEAR MY SONG VIOLETTA
Last played on
The old fashioned way
The old fashioned way
Last played on
LADY IS A TRAMP
Medley : Chicago – I'm Just Wild About Harry When You're S
Don't Say Goodbye
Stomping At The Savoy
Stomping At The Savoy
Last played on
Stomping At The Savoy
Stomping At The Savoy
Last played on
Jealousy
Jealousy
Last played on
A Summer's Evening In Santa Cruz
A Summer's Evening In Santa Cruz
Last played on
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
Last played on
