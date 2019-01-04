Valentin ErbenBorn 1945
Valentin Erben
1945
Valentin Erben Biography (Wikipedia)
Valentin Erben (born 1945 in Vienna) is an Austrian cellist.
Valentin Erben Tracks
String Quartet in G major, D.887
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Quintet In C Major D.956 - Adagio
Franz (1) Schubert, Valentin Erben & Belcea Quartet
String Quintet in C: Scherzo & Trio
Franz Schubert
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 7: Schubert – String Quintet
Royal Albert Hall
2011-07-19T03:42:20
19
Jul
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 7: Schubert – String Quintet
Royal Albert Hall
