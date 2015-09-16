GraduateFormed 1978. Disbanded 1981
Graduate
1978
Graduate Biography (Wikipedia)
Graduate were an English new wave and mod revival musical group formed in 1978, in Bath, England. They were only very mildly successful, and broke up by 1981. They are today best known as being the initial recording vehicle for future Tears for Fears members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, who found major international fame in the 1980s and 1990s.
