Calvin SimmonsBorn 27 April 1950. Died 21 August 1982
Calvin Simmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79972c49-3653-41b7-ae12-841e9e057f3e
Calvin Simmons Biography (Wikipedia)
Calvin Eugene Simmons (April 27, 1950 – August 21, 1982) was an American symphony orchestra conductor. He was the first African-American conductor of a major orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Calvin Simmons Tracks
Sort by
Krazy Kat
John Alden Carpenter
Krazy Kat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Krazy Kat
Last played on
Back to artist