Jimmy HoppsBorn 18 June 1939
Jimmy Hopps
1939-06-18
Jimmy Hopps Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edward Hopps Jr. (born 1939) was an American jazz drummer. Although he never recorded as a leader, he worked extensively with Roland Kirk, Charles Tolliver, Stanley Cowell, and Pharoah Sanders during some of their well known sessions. He also worked with Sahib Shihab, Joe Bonner, Cecil McBee, Marion Brown, Shirley Scott, Jan Garbarek, and Arild Andersen.
Kazumi Watanabe's Mudari - Spirit Of Song features Hopps as a co-leader. He also appeared on A Song for the Sun, the Sun Ra Arkestra under the direction of Marshall Allen. Here he used his pseudonym Jimmi EsSpirit.
Jimmy Hopps Tracks
Fingers in the Wind
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Fingers in the Wind
Fingers in the Wind
Spirits Up Above
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Spirits Up Above
Spirits Up Above
The Creole Love Call
Rahsaan Roland Kirk
The Creole Love Call
The Creole Love Call
