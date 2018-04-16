James Edward Hopps Jr. (born 1939) was an American jazz drummer. Although he never recorded as a leader, he worked extensively with Roland Kirk, Charles Tolliver, Stanley Cowell, and Pharoah Sanders during some of their well known sessions. He also worked with Sahib Shihab, Joe Bonner, Cecil McBee, Marion Brown, Shirley Scott, Jan Garbarek, and Arild Andersen.

Kazumi Watanabe's Mudari - Spirit Of Song features Hopps as a co-leader. He also appeared on A Song for the Sun, the Sun Ra Arkestra under the direction of Marshall Allen. Here he used his pseudonym Jimmi EsSpirit.