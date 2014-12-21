Anita CerquettiBorn 13 April 1931. Died 11 October 2014
Anita Cerquetti
1931-04-13
Anita Cerquetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Cerquetti (13 April 1931 – 11 October 2014) was an Italian dramatic soprano who had a short but meteoric career in the 1950s. Her voice was very powerful and pleasing to audiences.
Norma - Casta diva
