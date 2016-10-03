Tarun Bhattacharya
Tarun Bhattacharya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79918ff6-b309-43ea-b8f7-d1b4f9f3e7c8
Tarun Bhattacharya Biography (Wikipedia)
Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya (born 23 December 1957) is an Indian classical musician who plays the santoor, a type of hammered dulcimer. He has learnt from Ravi Shankar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tarun Bhattacharya Tracks
Sort by
Voice of the Moon
Bhaskar, Barry Phillips, Tarun Bhattacharya & Bickram Ghosh
Voice of the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voice of the Moon
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-12T03:30:12
12
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Tarun Bhattacharya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist