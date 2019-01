Alokesh "Bappi" Lahiri is a veteran Indian singer, composer, actor and record producer. He popularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions. He was popular in the 1980s and 1990s with filmi soundtracks such as Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando (1988 film), Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi.

Lahiri joined BJP in 2014. He was declared a BJP candidate from Srirampur in West Bengal for the Indian general election, 2014 and lost.