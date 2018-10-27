The HeadboysFormed 1977. Disbanded 1982
The Headboys
1977
The Headboys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Headboys were a Scottish power pop band, formed in 1977 in Edinburgh, Scotland, originally under the name of Badger.
The Headboys Tracks
The Shapes of Things To Come
The Shapes of Things To Come
Last played on
Changing With The Times - Paris Theatre 1980
Changing With The Times - Paris Theatre 1980
Take It All Down - Paris Theatre 1980
Take It All Down - Paris Theatre 1980
Silver Lining - Paris Theatre 1980
Silver Lining - Paris Theatre 1980
Steppin' Stones - Paris Theatre 1980
Steppin' Stones - Paris Theatre 1980
Experiments - Paris Theatre 1980
Experiments - Paris Theatre 1980
The Shape Of Things To Come - Paris Theatre 1980
The Shape Of Things To Come - Paris Theatre 1980
The Mood I'm In - Paris Theatre 1980
The Mood I'm In - Paris Theatre 1980
The Headboys Links
