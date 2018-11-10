Kate MooreBorn 1979
Kate Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/798b22c1-0522-4635-808b-2fee85411da4
Kate Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Moore (born 1979 in Oxfordshire, England) is an Australian composer currently based in the Netherlands. Moore has studied with Australian composers Larry Sitsky, Jim Cotter, and Michael Smetanin; Dutch composers Louis Andriessen, Martijn Padding, Diderik Wagenaar and Gilius van Bergeijk; and attended summer schools including Bang on a Can hosted by David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon and Tanglewood hosted by John Harbison, Michael Gandolfi and Helen Grime.
In June 2017, Moore became the first woman to win the Matthijs Vermeulen Award from the Netherlands Funds for the Performing Arts FPK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kate Moore Tracks
Sort by
The Dam
Kate Moore
The Dam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dam
Last played on
Fern
Kate Moore
Fern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fern
Last played on
Spin Bird
Kate Moore
Spin Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spin Bird
Performer
Last played on
Zomer
Kate Moore
Zomer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zomer
Performer
Last played on
Kate Moore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist