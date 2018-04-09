Nashville Symphony OrchestraFormed 1945
Nashville Symphony Orchestra
1945
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nashville Symphony is an American symphony orchestra, based in Nashville, Tennessee. The orchestra performs 140 concerts annually.
Made in America
Joan Tower
Horn Concerto: I. Tintinnabulations
Brad Warnaar
All Things Majestic: String Lake
Jennifer Higdon
Amahl and the Night Visitors (excerpt)
Gian Carlo Menotti
The Telegraph Fugue (Ford's Theatre – A Few Glimpses of Easter Week 1865)
Ernst Bacon, Nashville Symphony Orchestra & Leonard Slatkin
Symphony in E minor, Op 32, 'Gaelic' (1st mvt)
Amy Beach
A Dylan Thomas trilogy for baritone,tenor,treb,chorus and orchestra
John Corigliano
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, Op 45 (4th mvt)
Amy Beach
4th movement; Allegro conscioltezza from Piano concerto in C sharp minor, Op.45 (feat. Kenneth Schermerhorn, Alan Feinberg & Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
Amy Beach
SYMPHONY IN E MINOR "GAELIC SYMPHONY"
Nashville Symphony Orchestra
