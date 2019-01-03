Lonnie GordonBorn 8 November 1965
Lonnie Gordon (born November 8, 1965, Philadelphia) is an American female dance, pop and R&B singer and songwriter from New York's Bronx, who scored a few chart hits during the 1990s.
Happenin' All Over Again
Happenin' All Over Again
Happenin' All Over Again
Happenin' All Over Again (Hip House Radio Mix)
Happenin' All Over Again (Hip House Radio Mix)
