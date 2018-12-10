Mallary HopeBorn 21 June 1987
Mallary Hope
1987-06-21
Mallary Hope Whitener (born in Cohutta, Georgia) is an American country music singer-songwriter. She released her debut single, "Love Lives On", in July 2009, followed by an EP of the same name on August 4, 2009. Both this song and its followup, "Blossom in the Dust," have made the Hot Country Songs charts.
Christmas Is All About You
Mallary Hope
Christmas Is All About You
Baby I'm Right
Darius Rucker
Baby I'm Right
Baby I'm Right
