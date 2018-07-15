St. Albans Cathedral Choir
St. Albans Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7985c175-e338-4a53-8eb9-fdf84d04d762
Biography (Wikipedia)
St Albans Cathedral Choir is an English Cathedral Choir based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England. It is made up of around 20 boy choristers aged 7–14 and 12 adult lay clerks. In 2003 it appeared in the coronation scene of the film Johnny English. In addition to the original boys-only choir, there is also the St Albans Abbey Girls' Choir founded in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Day By Day
St. Alban's Cathedral Choir
Day By Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day By Day
Performer
Last played on
Verleih uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih uns Frieden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Verleih uns Frieden
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Chichester Psalms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Chichester Psalms
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
Michael Tippett
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
5 Spirituals from 'A Child of our Time'
Ascribe unto the Lord
Samuel Wesley
Ascribe unto the Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktxcy.jpglink
Ascribe unto the Lord
Lux aurumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux aurumque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn4x.jpglink
Lux aurumque
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Otto Nicolai
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjj.jpglink
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Christus, der uns selig macht
Michael Praetorius
Christus, der uns selig macht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Christus, der uns selig macht
Last played on
Psalmfest (O praise the Lord of heaven)
John Rutter
Psalmfest (O praise the Lord of heaven)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
Psalmfest (O praise the Lord of heaven)
Last played on
Back to artist