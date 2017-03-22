Edgar SampsonBorn 31 August 1907. Died 16 January 1973
Edgar Sampson
Edgar Sampson Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Melvin Sampson (October 31, 1907 – January 16, 1973), nicknamed "The Lamb", was an American jazz composer, arranger, saxophonist, and violinist. Born in New York City, he started playing violin at age six and picked up the saxophone in high school. He worked as an arranger and composer for many jazz bands in the 1930s and '40s, his most notable composition being "Stompin' at the Savoy".
Edgar Sampson Tracks
Stompin' at the Savoy
Kenny Clarke
Stompin' at the Savoy
Stompin' at the Savoy
If Dreams Come True
Edgar Sampson
If Dreams Come True
If Dreams Come True
Ensemble
Dont Be That Way
Edgar Sampson
Dont Be That Way
Dont Be That Way
Lullaby In Rhythm
Edgar Sampson
Lullaby In Rhythm
Lullaby In Rhythm
Happy And Satisfied
Edgar Sampson
Happy And Satisfied
Happy And Satisfied
Stompin' at the Savoy
Edgar Sampson
Stompin' at the Savoy
Stompin' at the Savoy
Light And Sweet
Edgar Sampson
Light And Sweet
Light And Sweet
Blues
Bunny Berigan and His Blue Boys
Blues
Blues
Stompin At The Savoy
Edgar Sampson
Stompin At The Savoy
Stompin At The Savoy
I'll Be Back For More
Edgar Sampson
I’ll Be Back For More
I’ll Be Back For More
Cool and Groovy
Edgar Sampson
Cool and Groovy
Cool and Groovy
Blue Lou
Edgar Sampson
Blue Lou
Blue Lou
