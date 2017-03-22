Edgar Melvin Sampson (October 31, 1907 – January 16, 1973), nicknamed "The Lamb", was an American jazz composer, arranger, saxophonist, and violinist. Born in New York City, he started playing violin at age six and picked up the saxophone in high school. He worked as an arranger and composer for many jazz bands in the 1930s and '40s, his most notable composition being "Stompin' at the Savoy".