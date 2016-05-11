Antonio Álvarez AlonsoBorn 11 March 1867. Died 22 June 1903
Antonio Álvarez Alonso
1867-03-11
Antonio Álvarez Alonso Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Álvarez Alonso (11 March 1867 - 22 June 1903) was a Spanish pianist and composer. He is best known for his Pasodoble Suspiros de España.
