Jupiter OneFormed 2003
Jupiter One
2003
Jupiter One Biography (Wikipedia)
Jupiter One was an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2003. Inspired by a wide range of influences, they create upbeat indie pop songs, with a grounding in futuristic-sounding new wave-style synth sounds. Their self-titled and self-released debut album was distributed by Cordless Recordings in 2007, following another release of the album in 2008 under the Cordless Recordings label. The album Sunshower followed in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jupiter One Tracks
Countdown (Designer Remix)
Jupiter One
Countdown (Designer Remix)
Countdown (Designer Remix)
