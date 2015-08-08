Miriam StockleyBorn 15 April 1962
Miriam Stockley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79817d41-9e0e-4cc0-8074-93075c9b2786
Miriam Stockley Biography (Wikipedia)
Miriam Arlene Stockley (born 15 April 1962) is a South African singer and composer. She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and her work is influenced by the African music of her home country. Her distinctive vocalise style gained international acclaim when Karl Jenkins launched the Adiemus project with Adiemus: Songs of Sanctuary, with Stockley as the lead singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miriam Stockley Tracks
Sort by
Like A Child
Miriam Stockley
Like A Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Child
Last played on
Miriam Stockley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist