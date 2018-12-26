Roderick 'Roddy' (R.S.) MacDonald (born 1956) is a pipe major, living in Brisbane, Australia, and a composer of tunes for the bagpipes.

MacDonald hails from the Scottish town of Inverness. His father is the renowned player, judge and composer of music, William MacDonald (of Gaelic-speaking Benbecula) and his grandfather, Donald MacDonald, was the pipe major of the 1st Battalion the Highland Light Infantry.

He was originally taught by John Hunter, tutor with the Inverness Boys Brigade Pipe Band, an ex-Cameron Highlander and veteran of the Somme. He was also influenced by George Gershwin through his school's music teacher. He later played with the Inverness British Legion, Invergordon Distillery and British Caledonian Airways pipe bands. He also played for many years with the Balmoral Highlanders showband in London and toured extensively with them under the direction of his lifelong friend and pipe major, Willie Cochrane. In in 1978, UK Top 20 single Scotch Machine by Voyage featured MacDonald's piping.